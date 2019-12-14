You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MACISAAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean MACISAAC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jean MACISAAC Obituary
MARGARET JEAN MACISAAC July 18, 1944 - December 6, 2019 A fiercely private and independent woman, Jean died peacefully in Ottawa on December 6th, following a long and difficult illness. Jean leaves her daughter, Meiping, who was the light of her life and for whom she was a loving and devoted mother. Born in North Bay, Jean was educated at the University of Toronto and worked for many years at the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages in Ottawa. She will be missed by fellow parishioners with whom she served in the Altar Guild and Parish Council of Saint Bartholomew's Church in Ottawa and by all those who respected her keen intelligence and caustic wit.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -