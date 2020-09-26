MARGARET JEAN MCKILLICAN We are saddened to announce the passing of Margaret Jean McKillican, née Gilmour, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her 99th year. She is predeceased by her brother, Douglas. Margaret was married to her beloved husband, the late Herb McKillican, for 42 years. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Cathy Sherman (Keith) and Jeannie Larocque (Michael King). Cherished Nana of Erin (Kevin Hatton), Alison (Michael Goddard), Jeff Larocque (Robyn), David Sherman (Laura), Glen Larocque (Courtney). Dear great-Nana of Liam, Caiti, Meg, Gwen, Robert, Owen, Malcolm, Jordan, Millie, Will, Fawn, Julia and Charlie. Born in Winnipeg in 1922, Margaret spent most of her life in Montreal. As a young woman, she studied vocal music at McGill and Juilliard. She had the most glorious voice and was the soprano soloist at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul where she met Herb in the choir in 1951. In spite of the full and adventurous life she led, she always considered others more important than herself. Our family would like to thank the staff of the United Mennonite Home for their compassionate end of life care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca