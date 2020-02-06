|
|
DR. MARGARET JEAN TAYLOR Margaret passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 95. Margaret was predeceased in 2005 by her husband, K. Denton Taylor. Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children, Ken Taylor (Rene), Sherrill Knight (John), and Marylu Pentelow (Lawrence), eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and various others who came to call her "Mom T." Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, but a key focus of her life was her volunteer work for the Presbyterian Church in Canada. As a focused leader and chairwoman of a range of initiatives and groups, including the Ewart College building campaign, boards, Presbyterian Congresses, Administrative Council, and special committees, she made her mark through her vision, logic and persuasion. She also served a three-year appointment to the federal Canadian Advisory Council on the Status of Women. For her life-long service to Presbyterians, she was awarded two Honourary Doctorates of Divinity, one in 1983 from Presbyterian College, McGill University, and a second in 2016 (at age 91) from Knox College, University of Toronto. We are grateful for the professional care Margaret received at the Egerton Community of Winston Park Village, Kitchener, before that at Parkwood Mennonite Seniors Community in Waterloo, and most recently Grand River Hospital and Hospice Wellington, Guelph. The family wishes to express appreciation for the prayers and support during the last few weeks. At Margaret's request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gale Presbyterian Church, Knox Theological College, Hospice Wellington, or the charity of your choice. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020