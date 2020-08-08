|
MARGARET JOAN CUDLIP September 20, 1926- July 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Port Perry, at age 93. Joan (nee Rutter) of Port Perry was predeceased by her husband Geoff Cudlip (1998), her parents Guy and Margaret Rutter and her brother Scott Rutter. She leaves behind her 4 children: Lynne Browning (Alex), Lee Cudlip, Lesley Loveless (Ian) and Larry Cudlip (Sally). Dear grandmother to her 8 grandchildren: Ian, Joel (Stephanie), Jonathan (Min), Samuel (Nadine), Sean, Rebecca, Maxine, and Rachel. Joan was born and raised in Toronto, graduated from the University of Toronto (Victoria College) with a degree in Psychology. After she married Geoff in 1954, they lived in Don Mills and raised their family there. Joan worked for many years as a medical secretary and moved with Geoff to Port Perry when they both retired. Joan loved old movies, big band music, and daily crossword puzzles. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, including her bridge club pals, her sorority sisters, and church friends. The family are very thankful for the support of the Central East LHIN, palliative care team, and wish to acknowledge Sandra (PSW) and Hannah (RPN) from ParaMed Health Services along with the nursing staff and Dr. Hamel from Lakeridge Health Port Perry who cared for mom in her final days. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a private Service will be held in the Wagg Funeral Home, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends will be invited to a celebration of her life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or the Anglican Church of the Ascension in Port Perry. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020