MARGARET JORDIS NOKLEBERG/NIKIFORUK September 18, 1928 - September 13, 2019 Margaret Jordis Nokleberg, the youngest of five siblings, began life on a farm in Barron Wisconsin in 1928. Five years later the banks seized her home and her Norwegian émigré parents Emilie and Arthur divorced. Arthur, a violin player, took Margaret out for a chocolate ice cream and then vanished from her life. Margaret and Emilie persevered during the Depression. Margaret excelled at school where the kids called her 'Nockie.' Her sister Astrid and her cheese making husband, Ernest, set the table with love and laughter. After the war Margaret attended nursing school at the University of Illinois in Chicago where she met an aspiring young Ukrainian dentist from Saskatchewan, Gordon Nikiforuk. They married in 1950 as naïve as virgins. Ever the realist Margaret sent him an article on 'How to Live With A Difficult Wife.' It was an early happy wife-happy life manifesto. After bearing two sons Margaret boldly returned to university as a mature student in the 1960s. She majored in history at UCLA and mastered Norwegian so she could talk to her ski-loving relatives. (She proudly finished her degree at York University in 1971.) But the craziness of California nearly killed her. She survived a house fire only when Bob Patrick, a burly neighbour, busted down the front door. Then her beloved brother Chris died of a heart attack. He spent nearly six months in a water-filled foxhole on the beaches of Anzio. She always claimed the war took years off his life, and she grieved him for months. After moving back to Toronto Margaret returned to public health nursing and spent many years helping immigrant families in Toronto. When one of her sons became seriously ill, she founded 'Parents for the Environmentally Sensitive' and battled the Ministry of Health to study the condition. It relented and did so. Her mother always told Margaret 'you have to take the good with the bad,' but when her marriage failed, she became a binge drinker. Hallucinations and paranoia (early undiagnosed dementia) then crept into her life like a bad neighbour. A cloud of chaos and dread unsettled the family, and we became a Nordic soap opera. But for all the trauma and tragedy, she loved life and prized its little and precious moments. A good cup of coffee at a fine restaurant. A sentimental musical. Boating on Drag Lake. Sitting by the beach in Costa Rica. Laughing about ridiculous things. The unconditional love of dogs. Anything about Norway. In many ways she prized the best of Norwegian virtues: courage, honesty, hard work, fidelity, hospitality, self- reliance and perseverance. She is now at rest with her siblings: Astrid, Chris, Dagney, and Ethel. She survived her late husband, Gordon, by two months. Her sons, Andrew and Christian, daughter-in-laws, Doreen Docherty and Mary Power, and their children, Aidan, Keegan, Torin, and Stephen and Erik wish her much happiness in the afterlife. A celebration of life will be held at the Funeral Center at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on November 16th beginning at 12:30 with a Service at 1 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019