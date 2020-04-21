|
MARGARET JOYCE BAKERMay 8, 1933 - April 17, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Joyce Baker (nee Bustin) announces her sudden passing on April 17, 2020, from a massive stroke, in her 87th year. Joyce is predeceased by husband Paul (1986) and was a loving mother to Beth (the late Andrew Pollock) and Gwen (Tom McDermott). Cherished grandmother of Emily, Lexy and Rachel. Survived by sister Barbara, and predeceased by brother Alan. She will be greatly missed by her best friend Donna. Beloved sister-in-law, cousin and aunt to many. Joyce was very involved in the community. Her volunteer work included being treasurer of both the Calvary United Church and Aldborough Fair Board, collecting for the cancer society for more than thirty years, and delivering Meals on Wheels until two months before her death. Joyce had a great sense of adventure. As a young woman, she travelled to Europe with sister Barbara and friend Anne. After she married, she and Paul took the family on camping trips throughout North America every summer. In later years, she travelled with her sister, daughters, and granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Church in Rodney, Ontario or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Joyce will be laid to rest on April 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. in a private ceremony. The service will be livestreamed via the Denning's of Lambton Middlesex Facebook Page. The funeral service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Denning's of Rodney. Share a memory at www.westelginfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020