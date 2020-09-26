MARGARET JULIA BURNIE April 5, 1964 - September 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Julia Burnie. Margaret passed peacefully in the comfort of her home. Predeceased by her father, John and brother, Michael; she is survived by her mother, Janet; her brother, Stephen (Jackie); her sister, Anne (Jim); her nephew, Graham; and her forever dogs, Mallesh and Poppy. Margaret and her family are grateful for the unwavering support of her longtime best friend, Mary (Hermann) who never left her side. The family would like to thank Dr. Helen MacKay, Dr. Christine Lau and the entire nursing team at the Odette Centre. Her personal nurse, Moein, for which the family is forever grateful. A visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron St., Toronto. Registration is required through the church's website. In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Wellspring Westerkirk House. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159



