You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Margaret Julia BURNIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET JULIA BURNIE April 5, 1964 - September 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Julia Burnie. Margaret passed peacefully in the comfort of her home. Predeceased by her father, John and brother, Michael; she is survived by her mother, Janet; her brother, Stephen (Jackie); her sister, Anne (Jim); her nephew, Graham; and her forever dogs, Mallesh and Poppy. Margaret and her family are grateful for the unwavering support of her longtime best friend, Mary (Hermann) who never left her side. The family would like to thank Dr. Helen MacKay, Dr. Christine Lau and the entire nursing team at the Odette Centre. Her personal nurse, Moein, for which the family is forever grateful. A visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron St., Toronto. Registration is required through the church's website. In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Wellspring Westerkirk House. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 25, 2020
Celestial Love
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts are with you and wish we could be there.
Love
Peter Riemann and Stephanie Crocker
Peter Riemann
Friend
September 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Crocker
September 25, 2020
Margaret was a great violinist and an inspiration in the York Symphony Orchestra throughout her years playing with the orchestra. I am very saddened by her death. She was also a talented caterer and brought great comfort to my family when my mum died, catering an event for my family in sad times. Sending love to Margaret's family, --Andrea Hicks
Andrea Hicks
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved