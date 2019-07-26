You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Margaret K. Love Obituary
MARGARET K. LOVE

"Peggy"
September 1, 1923 - January 6, 2019

Peggy Love, beloved wife of the late Len Love, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the age of 95 years. Peggy was the devoted mother of Judy Rice and Tom Love and the dedicated mother-in-law of Bill Rice and Dianne Love. She was an extremely proud grandmother to Tiffany (Kevin Shaw) and Todd (April) Rice and to Michael (Mallory) and Jaimie Love, as well as great- grandmother to Calia and Jaiden Rice in Singapore and to Tova Love in Calgary. Having lived most of their lives in Montreal, Peggy and Len moved to Calgary in 1990, to join their family.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Garrison Greens Seniors Community for their much appreciated care over the last four years. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Peggy Love, mother of Judy (Bill) Rice and Tom (Dianne) Love will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Red Cross Society, Southern Alberta Region, 2nd Floor, 1305 - 11 Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T3C 3P6, Telephone: (403) 541-6100, www.redcross.ca. In living memory of Margaret Love a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. 
Published in The Globe and Mail on July 26, 2019
