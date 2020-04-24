|
MARGARET KO IMAI-COMPTON Margaret Imai Compton passed away on the evening of April 12, 2020 at the Princess Margaret Hospital after thriving with ovarian cancer for almost 7 years. Born in 1952 in Kichijoji, Japan. She is survived by her brothers Shin (Kathy Laird) Imai, Ray (Ann Fearon) Imai and daughter Carly Mei Imai Compton. Margaret was known for her passion and energy both professionally and personally. She had three great passions in life; her work, her daughter and mountain climbing. She studied Library Science at U of T and went on to work in market research. From corporate life, she went on to start her own company specializing in qualitative research. She was honoured by the Market Research Intelligence Association as a Research Fellow. Her great passion was for mountain climbing. She was a technical rock and ice climber at an advanced level. She summited almost every major peak in the Rockies, Europe, New Zealand, Africa and South America. She went rock climbing between chemo treatments. She will be missed. Updates on the memorial service will be provided by emailing [email protected]. Donations in her name can be made to the Alpine Club of Canada by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/2VhQNqx This is to the Margaret Imai- Compton Fund for a program called 'Girls on Ice' dedicated to teen age women.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020