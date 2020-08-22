|
MARGARET (NICKY) LOTTO (née Nixon) On Friday, August 14, 2020, Margaret passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her parents, Commander Francis Nixon and Eleanor Florence (Tolson) Nixon, and sister Frances Stocks. Margaret is survived by her husband, Victor Lotto; sister, Edith (Nixon, Barman); sons, Andrew (Gabriella) Marcus (Terri), John (Inge); grandchildren, Eric (Rhea) Jeremy (Kody), Matthew, Meagan, Lucy, Benjamin; and great-grandson, Elijah. Margaret was born in Victoria in 1933 where she attended St. Margaret's School, Strathcona Lodge, and Victoria College. She married Victor in 1963 and became a Canadian diplomat's wife in Beirut, Detroit, Milan, New Delhi, Sao Paulo and Caracas. Throughout her life she was an avid bridge player, gardened, and actively volunteered with various charities, and was especially involved with orphanages in India, Brazil, and Venezuela. This was in addition to supporting her husband's work and raising three boys. In 1994, Margaret and Victor retired to Victoria where she continued to volunteer her time to organizations such as UNICEF and the Oak Bay Volunteers and continued to regularly beat her husband at tennis. Margaret's qualities included a deep religious faith (St Philip Anglican Church, Oak Bay) loyalty to loved ones, discipline and order in her household, thrift in her expenditures and generosity in her giving. The family offers heartfelt thanks to her companion, Ms Agnes Knowles, and the medical personnel at Victoria General Hospital for their tender care of Margaret during her last days. Being mindful of Covid-19 a service will be held at a later date in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria General Hospital ([email protected]) and or the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia (www.alzheimerbc.org).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020