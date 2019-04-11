You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John T. Donohue Funeral Home
362 Waterloo Street
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John T. Donohue Funeral Home
362 Waterloo Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First St. Andrew's United Church
350 Queens Avenue
View Map
MARGARET LOUISE FLECK 'Polly' Peacefully with family by her side on April 7, 2019, in her 86th year, Beloved wife of the late Paul Duncan Fleck. Cherished mother to Christopher (Monica) and Conor (Sharon). Loving grandmother to Natalie and Evan. Polly will be greatly missed by brothers-in-law Jim (the late Margaret), Robert (Shelagh) and John (Letty), her cousin Sam Punnett, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Polly had a passion for the arts and applied her creativity to all she did. She will be fondly remembered for her artistic talents in poetry, set design and calligraphy. Thank you to the staff at McCormick Dementia Services for enabling Polly to continue following her love of art over the last seven years. Visitors will be received at John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo Street, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at First St. Andrew's United Church, 350 Queens Avenue, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to McCormick Dementia Services through the McCormick Care Foundation in memory of Polly would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019
