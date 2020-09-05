MARGARET MACMILLAN (Goode) McLAWS BA, B.Ed.Tuesday,August 25, 2020 Born in Pictou, Nova Scotia in 1928, Margaret was married for over seventy years to the late Brigadier General Derek McLaws and is the beloved mother of Bruce, Elizabeth and Ian. The lives she impacted through her teaching career are many, but her force was most profound within the family that she and Derek created. Viewing life as a military spouse to be an adventure, Margaret enriched her family through enduring lessons of love, learning, courage, curiosity and the passion for giving. Much of this taught with a backdrop of music, laughter and imagination. Margaret will join her husband at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa. A private ceremony will be held.



