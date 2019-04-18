You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Eaton Memorial Church
230 St. Clair Avenue West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Madeline FLETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Madeline FLETT Obituary
MARGARET MADELINE FLETT (nee Hay) Peacefully passed away April 14, 2019, six days after her 93rd birthday. Marg enjoyed 43 years with her beloved husband, John (Jack) Flett in Etobicoke, Ontario before his death in 2003. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Andrew (Marie) and Brian (Vicky); grandsons, Lucas (Joti) and Justin (Stefanie); great-grandchildren, Ella and Lyla; sisters, Doreen Morgan and Shirley Payne; and brother, Brian Hay and their families. She started her nursing career at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton and worked and volunteered with Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto. Marg (aka Nana) will be lovingly remembered for her witty repartee, hosting fabulous dinner parties, her extraordinary culinary skills, delight in classical music, world travel and ongoing faithful commitment to her family, friends, church and charities. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, on Tuesday, April 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice or Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.