MARGARET MADELINE FLETT (nee Hay) Peacefully passed away April 14, 2019, six days after her 93rd birthday. Marg enjoyed 43 years with her beloved husband, John (Jack) Flett in Etobicoke, Ontario before his death in 2003. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Andrew (Marie) and Brian (Vicky); grandsons, Lucas (Joti) and Justin (Stefanie); great-grandchildren, Ella and Lyla; sisters, Doreen Morgan and Shirley Payne; and brother, Brian Hay and their families. She started her nursing career at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton and worked and volunteered with Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto. Marg (aka Nana) will be lovingly remembered for her witty repartee, hosting fabulous dinner parties, her extraordinary culinary skills, delight in classical music, world travel and ongoing faithful commitment to her family, friends, church and charities. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, on Tuesday, April 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice or Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019