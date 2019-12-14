|
MARGARET MARY CAMPBELL (Kennedy) September 3, 1926 - December 7, 2019 At Harmony Hills Care Community, North York, Toronto. Margaret was born in London, UK, the only child of Dr. David Anderson Duncan Kennedy and Dr. Agnes Winnifred O'Dwyer-Thomas Kennedy. In her teen years, during WW2, she was evacuated to Kent. After the War, she returned to St. Andrews, Scotland , to earn her first degree, an MB ChB (Baccalaureate in Medicine and Surgery) in 1948. She caught the eye of Captain Ronald Wilson Campbell of the Royal Army Medical Corps, her father's regiment, and they married in 1950. In their time together, they lived in Benghazi, Libya, Dorchester, England, where son Colin was born, then Glasgow, Scotland. Coming to Canada, they lived briefly in Harbour Breton, Newfoundland, where their second son, David, was born. They then moved to Shelburne, Nova Scotia, where their daughter Kim (deceased) was born, and eventually moved to Ottawa, Ontario, where she and Ronald parted ways. In Ottawa, Margaret continued her life-long love of learning, gaining a Masters in Psychology from Carleton University (1966), where she also became a lecturer at St. Patrick's College, and later earned a BA in Classical Greek. In the late 1970s, she moved with her companion, Dr. William "Bill" Walther, to the Limerick Forest area, where they spent some 35 years, raising chickens, geese, cats, and large dogs. She kept perennially busy in her various flower and herb gardens. She also found time to continue her interest in history, becoming an active member of the Richard III Society. Her last years, after Bill's passing, were spent in Toronto, near her son David and his family. She will be remembered for her love of reading, for the range of her interests, and for large dogs, at least one of which were constantly at her side. She leaves behind her son Colin (Melanie) and granddaughters Sara and Katie, great-grandchildren Samson, Emily and Daisy, her son David (Kathy) and grandsons Duncan and Alasdair, her step-son Erich (Margaret) and granddaughter Karla, step-son Kurt and granddaughters Karmen, Freija, Teague, and Declan, and step-son Leif Walther. In keeping with our Mother's character, there will be no memorial service; she would encourage us to remember her without great fuss.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019