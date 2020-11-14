MARGARET MARY COBBOLD (née St. Aubyn) M. Div, BA December 27,1936 - November 8, 2020 Margaret passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook's Palliative Care Unit in Toronto on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from complications following a five-year battle with dementia. She was 83 years old. Beloved wife of Richard Cobbold for 57 years. She was a devoted and caring mother of Adrian (Jane), David (Sunny) and Chris (Esther). She was also a proud and loving Granny of Claire, Edward, Charlie, Grace, Benjamin, Tyler and Beatrice. Survived by siblings, Reverend Kevin St. Aubyn of England and Polly St. Aubyn of Portugal. Predeceased by sister, Teresa (Don) of Goderich, Ontario and brothers, Bernard St. Aubyn (Breda), and Michael St. Aubyn (Jennifer), both of England. Margaret was born in London, England on December 27, 1936, the eldest daughter in a family of six children. She grew up in the town of Redditch, England, 25 km south of Birmingham enjoying the freedom of rural life despite many of the hardships of WWII and the post war period. Margaret completed high school in 1954 and was accepted to what is today known as the Queen Elizabeth School of Physiotherapy in Birmingham. Upon graduation in 1958, she moved to Edinburgh to work in a hospital just outside the city. Margaret, like many others her age, wanted to travel and with her medical qualifications arrived in Saskatoon in 1960 beginning a new adventure on the physiotherapy team at the University Hospital at the University of Saskatchewan. Margaret met Richard, her future husband, in Saskatoon soon after. Following a move to Toronto in 1966, Margaret and Richard settled down on Ridley Blvd. near St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church where they raised three boys. Margaret's lifelong passion for learning led her to complete a degree in history and political science from York University in 1981. Margaret was always a very devoted Catholic and believed strongly in giving back. She volunteered at St. Margaret's Catholic School and Covenant House. She also volunteered at St. Margaret's Church office which led her to enrol as a special student in the Faculty of Theology at the University of Toronto in 1984. She transferred to the Master of Divinity program and was awarded an M.Div in 1988. With her medical training and her pastoral experience, she became a fully accredited Catholic Chaplain and worked from 1989 till her retirement in 2000 at St. Joseph's Health Centre and Centenary Hospital. Margaret provided sensitive and compassionate pastoral and spiritual care to her patients, their families and other health care workers. She was also an active member of the Canadian Association of Pastoral Care and Education, serving as secretary and honorary historian. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family in Canada, England, Portugal and Germany. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr. David Juurlink and the nursing staff at Sunnybrook Palliative Care for the excellent care that Margaret received in her final days. Our deep gratitude goes to Lyn Valencia, Margaret's personal care worker who helped her over the past few years. Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com
. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159