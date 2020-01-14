|
|
MARGARET MARY STEWART Margaret (Margo), of Oakville, passed away in Parry Sound on January 10, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Richard C.D. Stewart, missed by daughters Anne and Jane, sister Barbara Hale and grandchildren, Amy, George, Thomas, Alexander and Cameron. Born in England, Margo was an Occupational Therapist having worked in England, Norway, Germany, Quebec City, and Hamilton. An active member of the Oakville Golf Club, a keen gardener, bridge player and volunteer at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Mum loved people and had a way of entering the hearts of many. As she requested, there will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020