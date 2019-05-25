MARGARET MARY TENNIER (Burke) It is with profound sadness that the Tennier sisters say goodbye to their loving mother. Margaret Tennier passed away peacefully at the Grace Hospital on May 12, 2019, less than four months after the death of her beloved husband of 61 years, John James 'Jack' Tennier. She is survived by her five daughters, five sons-in-law, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Beth (Brian Coates; John (Amy and baby Ella), Tom and Martha); Kate (Hugh Stuart; Emma and Ethan); Anne (Jim Barber; James (Tara), Paul (Paige) and Margaret); Adele (Craig Dickinson; Evan and Audrey) and Suzanne (Andrew Cranston; Alastair, Iain and Katie). Survived also by her dear sister and brother-in-law Mary and Peter Tuer and predeceased by her brother Peter and sister-in-law Estelle. Born in 1931 and raised in Timmins by parents James and Katie (Egan), Marg spent many joyful summers with extended family on the Ottawa River at Sandpoint. Marg graduated from the University of Toronto in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and Finance, one of only two women in her class. An excellent student with a robust intellectual curiosity, she later obtained a Master's Degree in Economics from the U of T. She initially worked for Aetna Life Insurance before pursuing a career in teaching. Marg had a wide, eclectic range of interests. To enrich her frequent extensive trips to Europe with Jack, she took numerous Art History courses at Carleton University to enhance their appreciation of both art and history. She also put her knowledge to good use by volunteering for over twenty years as a docent at both the National Art Gallery in Ottawa and the ROM in Toronto. Marg loved baseball with a passion, initially supporting the Expos and later the Blue Jays. She happily discussed player stats or trade rumours with remarkable insight. While a resident at Loretto College, she acquired her life-long love of bridge, through which she made many good friends in both Ottawa and Toronto. Despite her physical challenges, she was extremely positive, encouraging her daughters' pursuits and always available for an interesting chat. She was an excellent cook, known for preparing and hosting countless delicious meals. Her pies were world-renowned and will sadly be missed! First and foremost, Marg will always be remembered as a remarkable and loving wife and mother. A private family funeral has been held in her honour. Condolences may be left at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019