You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Margaret McGRATH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SISTER MARGARET MCGRATH, CSJ (formerly Sister Ambrosia) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on October 5, 2020 in the 81st year of her religious life. Sister Margaret was the eldest daughter of Patrick McGrath and Mary Donnelly. She is predeceased by her sisters Patricia and Theresa, and her brothers, Joseph and Edward. Sister Margaret will be sadly missed by her brother Gary, her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, friends, and Sisters in community. Sister Margaret entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1939 and received the habit on March 19, 1940. She made her final profession March 19, 1945 and marked her 80th anniversary in June 2020. Sister Margaret was both an elementary teacher and principal for 40 years, mainly in Ontario. Following the second Vatican Council, she obtained a Master's degree in Religious Education as well as a degree in Pastoral Studies and Counselling. Her gentle, calm approach assisted many individuals and families during times of change in their lives. Sister Margaret's life was characterized by gratitude, positive thinking and acceptance of others. For the past four years, Sister Margaret has resided in the Care Centre at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence in Toronto, where she has continued in a Ministry of Prayer. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 9, 2020. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Date to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto ON M4H 1M2. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved