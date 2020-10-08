SISTER MARGARET MCGRATH, CSJ 1920 - 2020 Sister Margaret McGrath, CSJ, died peacefully at the St. Joseph's Residence in Toronto, October 5, 2020, 8 months after celebrating her 100th birthday with family, friends, and members of her community. Margaret Dysart McGrath was born February 11, 1920, in Toronto, shortly after her parents, Patrick and Mary McGrath, had immigrated to Canada from Glasgow. The oldest of 6 children, Margaret was predeceased by Patricia, Joseph, Theresa, and Edward. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Gary, by her large extended family, her religious community, and by all who knew and loved her. She entered the convent September 8, 1939. Her career as elementary school teacher and principal led her to Manitoba, BC, and several schools in Ontario. After 'retirement' she pursued her education, obtaining higher degrees in Religious Education, Pastoral Studies and Counselling. Her calm, kind, non judgmental approach to life, combined with her open-minded love of learning, was an inspiration to all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store