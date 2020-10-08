You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Margaret MCGRATH
SISTER MARGARET MCGRATH, CSJ 1920 - 2020 Sister Margaret McGrath, CSJ, died peacefully at the St. Joseph's Residence in Toronto, October 5, 2020, 8 months after celebrating her 100th birthday with family, friends, and members of her community. Margaret Dysart McGrath was born February 11, 1920, in Toronto, shortly after her parents, Patrick and Mary McGrath, had immigrated to Canada from Glasgow. The oldest of 6 children, Margaret was predeceased by Patricia, Joseph, Theresa, and Edward. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Gary, by her large extended family, her religious community, and by all who knew and loved her. She entered the convent September 8, 1939. Her career as elementary school teacher and principal led her to Manitoba, BC, and several schools in Ontario. After 'retirement' she pursued her education, obtaining higher degrees in Religious Education, Pastoral Studies and Counselling. Her calm, kind, non judgmental approach to life, combined with her open-minded love of learning, was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
October 7, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marie Marozzo
October 7, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Reginald Webber
