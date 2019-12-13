|
MARGARET MORGAN 'Jean' (née Baker) It is with mixed emotions that we announce Jean's death on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Canterbury Gardens, Peterborough, Ontario. She was 96 years young. While a light has gone out in our lives, we are grateful that her passing was peaceful. Jean was born in Timmins, Ontario to her loving parents, Vaughn H. Baker and Mabel A. Dodge. Jean was the beloved wife and best friend of Claire S. Morgan. 'Nana' will be missed by her daughter, Marilyn ("Chick") MacLoghlin (Peter); grandchildren, Cindy (Dave Twelves), Caryn and Gregg (Angela); and also by her great-grandchildren, Caroline, Aidan and Julia. Dear sister of Douglas A. Baker and the late Beryl (Hawkins), Clair, Malcolm and Roderick and a loving aunt and sister-in-law to their spouses and children. Jean did her nursing training during the war years at Toronto General Hospital and received her RN in 1945. After living in Peterborough, Smith Falls, Winchester and Vankleek Hill, Jean and Claire settled in Cannington where, in their spare time, they helped to establish the Cannington Curling Club. Jean also enjoyed singing with the Woodville Country Chords of Harmony Inc. They moved to Lindsay in 1973 where Jean continued her nursing career at Ross Memorial Hospital while also pursuing her hobbies of music, golf and curling. After retiring, she continued to volunteer with the Women's Auxiliary of RMH as well as being active with Community Care (Meals on Wheels) and the Seniors Club. Those who knew Jean will remember her as a compassionate nurse, avid sportswoman and game player, adventurous traveller, wonderful cook and hostess and devoted friend whose infectious joie de vivre warmed everyone in her life and influenced many in a positive way. Many thanks to Dr. Peter Anderson (Lindsay) and to Dr. Jeff Neville and the dedicated staff at Canterbury Gardens for taking such wonderful care of Jean. If desired, a donation in Jean's memory to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca. Cremation has taken place and, according to Jean's wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. A private graveside service will take place at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. Love to the sky, Nana--Your kids!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019