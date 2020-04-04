|
MARGARET PATTON BRYDEN (née Morton) Born November 11, 1929 in Hamilton, Ontario to Robert Sidney Morton and Anne Isabel Pringle, Margaret was the youngest of three (Jim and Katherine) children. She was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) on June 23, 2017. Margaret personified the word 'Caring'. Her only focus was family. She was not an "I" person, she was a "We" person. She was also a "Do it" person. While never wanting the spotlight, she was the cause and push behind every family event. Margaret was the family glue. She kept us going, kept us together. Her children are who they are because of her dedication, humility and willingness to provide, educate and sacrifice. Bill - her husband of 62 years - said his successful career, big family and working farm were largely because of his bride. Margaret never travelled the same way twice. New routes brought new experiences and new places to see. Prior to her marriage to Bill Bryden in 1955, Margaret had the travel bug, something very unique for women of her day. She and a friend bought a passage on a cargo ship and travelled to Trinidad and Tobago and British Guiana. Later, she drove through the United States to Alaska with three other young ladies and joined a cruise of the West Coast. Margaret epitomized the classic traits of the Silent Generation. She was determined in all that she attempted and had the willpower to never stop trying. In addition to running a busy North Toronto household, Margaret helped operate the family farm which was originally intended to be a weekend retreat and then morphed into a 300 acre, 100+ cow/calf operation. She was the taxi driver and number one supporter of five athletes of all sports and all levels. Trying your best and having fun was all she expected. Through each of her five children, Margaret graduated from five high schools on five different occasions. She volunteered at Sunny View Public School, Glenview Church and in her later years, at the Museum of Dufferin. In neighbourhood and family circles, Margaret was known for her passion of breeding and raising Golden Retrievers. For close to 30 years, North Toronto homes were populated with lovable Goldens from our many litters. Margaret enjoyed the "simplicities" in life and her comfort place was the family home. Cooking and baking all began from scratch. Her cookies, squares, muffins and pies were hits amongst neighbourhood children. Her homemade condiments - chili sauce, relish and her famous bread and butter pickles - are staples amongst our family and its growing generations. Most important of all was her patience. She always tried to find the bright side of difficult situations. She was a rock, always ready, willing and able to be leaned on and looked upon for advice. Her words were few, but when she spoke her words were genuine and they carried significant weight. And those hands. Quick enough to catch a fly, yet still able to provide the softest of touch and the warmest of hugs. Margaret passed away peacefully in Guelph on March 26, 2020 in her 91st year, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children Catherine, Russ (Lea), Barbara, Rob (Kathy) and John; grandchildren Megan (Matt), Patrick, William, Garrett (Sarah), Alexandra (Brunno) and Jacquelyn; great grandchildren Rory, Mackenzie and Cameron. Due to the current pandemic, the family will make arrangements to celebrate Margaret's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice Wellington or a charity of your choice. Online donations and condolences can be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020