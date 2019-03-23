|
MARGARET R. STEPHENSON RICE FITZWILLIAM May 4, 1921 - March 15, 2019 After a full and fun-loving life, Marg passed away just shy of her 98th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Gordon Rice and her husband Cecil William Fitzwilliam, and her brothers Jimmy, Peter and John. She will be remembered by her son Peter Rice and her grandchildren Emma and Daniel Cerulli, and Sarah and Alex Kabrajee and many loving friends, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A service will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue). Reception to follow. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019