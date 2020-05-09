|
MARGARET REVA HOGARTH 'Meg' 1935 - 2020 Died in her sleep, Toronto, April 8, 2020, age 84. Mother of Tamara Griffiths (Daniel Azaro) and Rudyard Griffiths (Jennifer Lambert), and grandmother of Vita, Saskia, and Jack. Meg was born in Toronto, attended St. Clements School and then Trinity College at the University of Toronto. As an actor in performances at the Hart House Theatre and in live-broadcast television drama on CBC she displayed what was to be a life-long passion and talent for the theatre and the performing arts. As well as acting at Stratford, Alumnae Theatre, summer stock, and in many cinematic productions, she also gained a reputation as a civic activist, ran for election provincially, and served as president of ACTRA in the early 1990s. Meg was particularly passionate and devoted to working for women's rights and one of her many actions supporting this commitment was working as executive director for MediaWatch, monitoring the portrayal of women in the media, and this led to her making a well-remembered presentation at the 1995 United Nations Women's World Conference in Beijing. Well-known and loved in Toronto's acting community, she will be remembered with affection. Meg contracted Parkinson's disease and received exceptional care and attention from the staff at Kensington Gardens and loving emotional support from her caregiver Lodoe Chomtso. There will be a private family gathering of remembrance at a future date. Donations in Meg's memory may be made to Seeds of Diversity at www.seeds.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020