MARGARET ROBERTS COZZI (née Bottomley) Peacefully at home on January 28, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Cozzi and of the late E. Geoffrey Tomkinson. Beloved mother of the late Michael (Janet). Will be dearly missed by her sister Eleanor, niece Suzanne (the late Ljubo), nephew David (Kathryn) and great nieces Clare and Caitlin. Margaret, a proud graduate of the University of Toronto and of OISE, was a teacher for many years with the TDSB. With an inquisitive mind, she was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time at her beloved cottage in Muskoka. She was a generous supporter of many charities. Special thanks to her dear friends Maureen and Margaret for their friendship and support. Thanks also to Dr. Kozak for his excellent care and kindness, to Reverend Canon Gary van der Meer for his spirited conversations and to the staff and caregivers at Thornbrook Home Care for their compassionate and dedicated care. A funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Ave. on Thursday, February 14th, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Anne's Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019