Margaret ROBERTSON


1937 - 2019
Margaret ROBERTSON Obituary
MARGARET ROBERTSON Margaret Robertson died peacefully at home in Toronto on July 17 at the age of 81, surrounded by loving friends. Born on December 7, 1937 in Whyteleafe, Surrey, England, Margaret immigrated to Montreal in 1958, where she worked at the Montreal office of the Cockfield Brown advertising agency. During her time in Montreal, she also became a student at Concordia University, enrolling in night courses from 1966-1976 and graduating with a BA in 1973 and an MBA in 1976. In 1973, she joined her former colleague, Ian Roberts, as a founding member and manager of the Montreal office of Ian Roberts Communications, an advertising agency with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Saint John, and Vancouver. She moved from Montreal to the Toronto office in 1976 and retired in 1990 following the sale of the agency. In her retirement, Margaret joined the Academy for Lifelong Learning in Toronto where she continued to be an active member for the rest of her life, making many new friends in the process, enjoying the Academy's activities and participating as a volunteer in the organization. Margaret is survived by her brothers, John (Glenda), Neil (Vivienne) and Sandy (Clare); nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews to whom she has always been known as Aunt Margaret the Great. She will also be deeply missed by her chosen Gilderdale family and close friends in Toronto. At Margaret's request there will be no service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
