|
|
MARGARET SEATH May, 1932 - April, 2019 Peacefully, April 4, 2019 at Balmoral Place Retirement Residence, Collingwood. Mom is finally reunited with her dear husband Herb. Beloved mother of Brian, David, Carol (Ian) and Rosemary (John). Margaret delighted in her nine grandchildren: Laura (Ryan), Matthew, Jeremy, Rebecca, Amanda, Elizabeth, Scott, Ross and Kathryn. Survived by her loving sister Joan. A kind, thoughtful wife, mother and Nana. We will miss her dearly. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fawcett Funeral Home-Collingwood Chapel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A private interment will have already occurred.The family wishes to sincerely thank Mom's caregiving team at Balmoral, especially: Jodi, Kim and Doreen and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Caroline Bowman for her devoted and compassionate care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Friends may visit Margaret's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes .c om
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019