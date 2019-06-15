Resources More Obituaries for Margaret WHITELAW Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Somerville WHITELAW

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARGARET SOMERVILLE WHITELAW Died peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the age of 72. Known professionally as "Tara Somerville", she was born in Toronto, Ontario to Archibald Burnside Whitelaw and Margaret Somerville Whitelaw (McKibbin). At the age of 15 she began modern dance with teachers, Mary Wigman and Biannca Rose in the German School. She also danced with the Toronto Dance Theatre with Trish Beatty. When Tara was 17, she founded a small group in 1964 (Three for Dance) at a theatre at Ryerson with George Sanford and Jon Bush. She began serious training in ballet in her early twenties at the Royal Academy of Dance, London, England. She also trained at the National Ballet of Canada under Lois Smith, Betty Oliphant and David Adams. Her life of dance changed abruptly when at 18 she was diagnosed with leukemia. She was unable to dance for 2 years while she underwent bone marrow transplants. Her career became very eclectic based on treatment and school. She danced (briefly) with Ballet Rambert in London, the Joffrey Ballet (4 years) as well as experimental groups connected with the National Ballet of Canada. In 1976, when Tara was 29 she moved to New York City and studied at the Joffrey Ballet, School of American Ballet under Balanchine and New York Conservatory for the Arts. She began choreographing and teaching at Carnegie Hall, the Louisville Ballet Company, Conservatory for the Arts and Theatre Dance where she was involved in dance groups such as Chet Walker's Fosse projects and Staten Island Ballet Company. Theatre Dance closed in 1993 and Tara lost her "home base" in New York City. She moved upstate to upper New York State (Woodstock) and taught at the Conservatory for the Arts, Mt. View Studio, Madeline's Dance Centre, formed a Children's Performing Group and Adult Dance Group and was "artist in residence" at Holy Cross Church. She also worked with the Renaissance Fair at the Performing Arts of Woodstock and with the Byrd-on-a-Cliffe Theatre. In approximately 2007, Tara was diagnosed with Parkinson's and in 2015 she returned to Toronto to be close to her family. Margaret is survived by her sisters, Kathryn, Robin and predeceased by Susan and brothers, James, Richard and Chris. She has a niece, Aislynn, nephews, Andrew and Drake and great nieces, Arwen and Isla. A private memorial will be held at a later date.The family wish to thank the staff on the 6th floor at Midland Gardens for their compassionate care. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries