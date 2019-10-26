|
|
MARGARET SUSAN HENDERSON (Stephens) January 20, 1945 - October 24, 2019 Barny and Susan Henderson were married for 51 years, their love never wavering. Susan was the loving, understanding and supportive mother of Margaret Joy, always known as Meg; Graham Thomas (Kristy); and Murray Daniel (Alex). She was the proud grandmother to her perfect grandchildren, Liliana and Saul, known to them as 'Gramasu.' Predeceased by her mother, Margaret and father, John; she is survived by brother, Patrick (Christine) and family, and the Henderson clan. Susan was a homemaker who loved her 'Lego' house, thoughtfully pieced together over the course of 50 years. She curated beautiful spaces: a visual poet. She was gardener, knitter, seamstress and chef. A wonderful hostess, avid traveller, voracious reader, and opera aficionado. Susan had a natural interest and curiosity about the world. Above all, Susan was a loyal, caring, engaged and respected friend, mother and grandmother. Susan had many wonderful caregivers over the years and developed a special relationship with Yodit, Zara and Morning-Jane. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452 on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Funeral Service is to be held at St. Paul's United Church. 123 Main St. E., Milton at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to MS Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Susan MAID her decision and let love rule. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019