You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Susan HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Susan HENDERSON Obituary
MARGARET SUSAN HENDERSON (Stephens) January 20, 1945 - October 24, 2019 Barny and Susan Henderson were married for 51 years, their love never wavering. Susan was the loving, understanding and supportive mother of Margaret Joy, always known as Meg; Graham Thomas (Kristy); and Murray Daniel (Alex). She was the proud grandmother to her perfect grandchildren, Liliana and Saul, known to them as 'Gramasu.' Predeceased by her mother, Margaret and father, John; she is survived by brother, Patrick (Christine) and family, and the Henderson clan. Susan was a homemaker who loved her 'Lego' house, thoughtfully pieced together over the course of 50 years. She curated beautiful spaces: a visual poet. She was gardener, knitter, seamstress and chef. A wonderful hostess, avid traveller, voracious reader, and opera aficionado. Susan had a natural interest and curiosity about the world. Above all, Susan was a loyal, caring, engaged and respected friend, mother and grandmother. Susan had many wonderful caregivers over the years and developed a special relationship with Yodit, Zara and Morning-Jane. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452 on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Funeral Service is to be held at St. Paul's United Church. 123 Main St. E., Milton at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to MS Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Susan MAID her decision and let love rule. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now