|
|
MARGARET SUTHERLAND RIPLEY (née Boggs) Born December 27,1930, in Peru. Daughter of Marguerite and Oliver Desmond Boggs, predeceased by husband F. Donald Ripley. Sister to Jean Sutherland Boggs and James Desmond Boggs. Survived by children Mary Jean Ripley and Tom Ripley and grandchildren Denver and Leanna Hiltz and Liam and Caitlin Ripley. Cremation has been arranged and a private ceremony in Coburg. Celebration of life to be held in Oakville in Spring 2021.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020