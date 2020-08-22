You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret RIPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sutherland RIPLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Sutherland RIPLEY Obituary
MARGARET SUTHERLAND RIPLEY (née Boggs) Born December 27,1930, in Peru. Daughter of Marguerite and Oliver Desmond Boggs, predeceased by husband F. Donald Ripley. Sister to Jean Sutherland Boggs and James Desmond Boggs. Survived by children Mary Jean Ripley and Tom Ripley and grandchildren Denver and Leanna Hiltz and Liam and Caitlin Ripley. Cremation has been arranged and a private ceremony in Coburg. Celebration of life to be held in Oakville in Spring 2021.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -