Margie PARKIN
MARGIE PARKIN (née Urquhart) Margaret Parkin (Margie) on September 24, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Cyril; survived by her sister Mary; predeceased by her twin sister Jean and brother James. Also survived by nephew, Arthur Stokes. Dear friend of Val and Ruth. Margie was very grateful to cousins Gordon, Stephen, Kathy and their spouses for all that they did for her in the last few years. Cremation will be followed with the scattering of ashes in Dalnottar, Scotland.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
