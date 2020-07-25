You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Margo GROSBEIN

Margo GROSBEIN Obituary
MARGO GROSBEIN On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Toronto Western Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Norman Grosbein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Eric Grosbein and Suzy Tanzer. Dearsister and sister-in-law of Valerie and the late Gordon Ross, and Christiane and the late Raymond Shankman. Dear sister-in-law of Paul and Sara Grosbein. Dearest grandmother of Maya. Beloved aunt of Michael and Nancy, andSilvia and the late David Ross, Deena, Rya, and Raanan Shankman, and Haddas, Rosie, and Ayelet Grosbein, Memorial donations may be made to the Margo Grosbein Memorial Fund c/o The Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue, (416) 633-3838.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
