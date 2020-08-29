MARGO JEAN THORNTON SAVARD January 18, 1926 - August 20, 2020 Margo Savard, died at home in Toronto on Thursday, August 20th, in the company and support of the whole family: Diana and Sid Tabak, John Savard (Janet Miner), her grandchildren, Philip Tabak (Shannon Webb) and Abby Tabak (Michael Zappitello), Anna and Duncan Savard, her goddaughter, Clark Fletcher and two great-grandchildren, Franklin Tabak and Ruby Zappitello - her greatest joy of the past two years. In contending with a terminal illness and after careful thought and supremely sensitive support first from end-of-life counsellor, Dr. Julie MacIntyre and then from Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, Margo decided that she would take control of the time and the place of her death. To no one's surprise, she acted with her distinctive courage and playful humour. We wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the extraordinary integrated team: Mary Halinen, RN (Spectrum), Leea Puntanen, NP (Toronto Central LHIN) and Joshua Wales, MD and Melissa Melnitzer, MD at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for their kindness in providing an incredible 'blanket of care' since March and in helping Margo with her final wish. Thank you too, Senior Care by Angels, especially personal support workers, Marichu Garita and Elvira Ancheta. Cremation has taken place. We will have the party Margo wanted when we can. If you wish to make a donation, please consider Doctors Without Borders or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store