You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Margo Jean Thornton SAVARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGO JEAN THORNTON SAVARD January 18, 1926 - August 20, 2020 Margo Savard, died at home in Toronto on Thursday, August 20th, in the company and support of the whole family: Diana and Sid Tabak, John Savard (Janet Miner), her grandchildren, Philip Tabak (Shannon Webb) and Abby Tabak (Michael Zappitello), Anna and Duncan Savard, her goddaughter, Clark Fletcher and two great-grandchildren, Franklin Tabak and Ruby Zappitello - her greatest joy of the past two years. In contending with a terminal illness and after careful thought and supremely sensitive support first from end-of-life counsellor, Dr. Julie MacIntyre and then from Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, Margo decided that she would take control of the time and the place of her death. To no one's surprise, she acted with her distinctive courage and playful humour. We wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the extraordinary integrated team: Mary Halinen, RN (Spectrum), Leea Puntanen, NP (Toronto Central LHIN) and Joshua Wales, MD and Melissa Melnitzer, MD at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for their kindness in providing an incredible 'blanket of care' since March and in helping Margo with her final wish. Thank you too, Senior Care by Angels, especially personal support workers, Marichu Garita and Elvira Ancheta. Cremation has taken place. We will have the party Margo wanted when we can. If you wish to make a donation, please consider Doctors Without Borders or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved