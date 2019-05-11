MARGOT YVONNE BOGDON(née Birtch) July 30, 1958 - May 8, 2019 After a life lived fully with much laughter and joy, Margot passed away surrounded by her family in their home on May 8, 2019 in her 61st year. Margot leaves behind her beloved soul mate and best friend Peter, adoring sons Luke (Sara), Zachary (Stephanie), loving siblings Bob Birtch (Dyann), Susie Reid (Jason), Sandra Bogdon, nephews Joshua (Laya), Matthew (Leena) and Nathan (Paula), nieces Rachel and Laura, and her cherished granddaughter Brynn. She will be sorely missed by her extended family - the countless friends whose lives she impacted so positively. Born in Woodstock to The Venerable Robert Birtch and Yvonne Birtch (nee Potter). Margot enjoyed her rural Ontario upbringing in homes filled with happiness and love. She studied to become a teacher at Huron College at Western University, where she found her true life calling as a beacon of love and positivity for so many. A creative mind, she also ran a successful interior decorating business with her sister for several years. Margot and her life partner Peter married in 1987, spending the next 32 years building a beautiful home, family, and successful business together. They travelled extensively and often held celebrations with their friends, sharing their joy and their home with open arms. She was a genuine and thoughtful friend to so many. Mom loved unconditionally and was known for putting an extra place at the table for anyone who might show up. She will be sorely missed by many of the boys' friends who she welcomed into her home over the years, as well as her book clubs, rug hooking groups, knitting circles, and scrapbooking friends. She had a beautiful soul and a contagious smile that will not be forgotten. Now she is resting with the angels...and joy in the morning. A celebration of life will be held in early June. Please contact a member of the family via email at [email protected] or the Barthel Funeral Home in Cambridge (519-653-3251) for further information. In lieu of flowers, please spend time being present with a friend or contribute generously to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019