MARGRET GUDRUN REYKDAL 1927 - 2019 On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Margret Gudrun Reykdal passed away peacefully in Edmonton, AB. She was born on November 19, 1927 in Lundar Manitoba, to her parents Paul and Fjola Johnson. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter. Margret is survived by her three brothers Paul Johnson (Ollie) in Winnipeg, Donald K. Johnson (Anna) in Toronto, and Cyril (Cy) Johnson (Carolann) in Canmore. Her five children Greg (Lori), Steve, Gord (Carrie), Diane (Dave), and Bruce (Gail). Her eight grandchildren Barret (Rita), Brandi (Tim), Morgan (Kelly), Ryan, Treena (Rob), Stacey, Jay, and Karla (Jason). And lastly her eight great-grandchildren MaKayla, Ella, Gavin, Ava-Lee, Magnus, Cowan, Tessa, and Jackson. Her children and grandchildren all reside in Edmonton, AB. She always cherished her Icelandic roots. Her father was born in Iceland and her mother's parents were also from Iceland. In 1952, she married her husband Walter and shortly after had five children. Margret had a great passion for her family and friends in Lundar and loved to visit Lundar on a regular basis and reconnect with everyone. In addition, she often called her friends in Lundar from Edmonton. She always enjoyed her weekly conversations with her three brothers. She also loved to attend the annual reunion lunch in Lundar each summer at the Pauline Johnson Library just prior to the Icelandic Festival 'Islendingadagurinn' in Gimli. She touched many people's lives in so many ways and had a great sense of humour. The family would like to thank Copper Sky Lodge for their dedication and care that was put forth towards their dear Margret. Margret was a giving lady and her memory can be shared through donations to the Pauline Johnson Library in Lundar. Margret requested that there be no funeral service, only a private Celebration of her Life with her immediate family. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019