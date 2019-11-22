|
MARGRIE ISABELLA GUNTON, R.N. Died peacefully at Victoria Hospital in her 96th year on November 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Devoted and loving wife to Dr. Ramsay Gunton for 63 years. She will be dearly missed by her children Jean, Bill (Debra), Bob, and Doug (Sue). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren William (Shira), Benjamin (Bianca), Cassandra (Andrew), Jessika (Scott), Carlie (Jordan), Danielle (Mike), and Jaclyn(Olivia), James, Carly (Benardo), Trevor, great grandchild Hudson, and her niece Gillian (Mick) Dilworth of Chertsey, England. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Lucy Dilworth of Toronto, and her brother Bert (Taff) Dilworth of Chertsey, England. Margrie was raised in Toronto, where she graduated from the Toronto General Hospital as a registered nurse. She had many pastimes in her earlier years, including cross-country skiing, tennis, piano, swimming and horseback riding. Margrie and Ramsay married and raised their family in Toronto and London. Cottaging, fishing, bookclub, golfing, birding, and traveling with Ramsay were some of her later interests. Margrie was an active leader in provincial/local healthcare for many years. She was President of the Women's Christian Association in London, an organization responsible for Parkwood Hospital and McCormick Home and was President of the Ontario Hospital Association. A private family service will be held. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 James Street at Richmond, London Ontario. The family wishes to thank the staff at Horizon Retirement Home and McCormick Home and the nursing team at Victoria Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gunton Chair in Cardiology through Western University.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019