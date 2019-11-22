You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
220 James Street at Richmond
London, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Margrie GUNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margrie Isabella GUNTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margrie Isabella GUNTON Obituary
MARGRIE ISABELLA GUNTON, R.N. Died peacefully at Victoria Hospital in her 96th year on November 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Devoted and loving wife to Dr. Ramsay Gunton for 63 years. She will be dearly missed by her children Jean, Bill (Debra), Bob, and Doug (Sue). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren William (Shira), Benjamin (Bianca), Cassandra (Andrew), Jessika (Scott), Carlie (Jordan), Danielle (Mike), and Jaclyn(Olivia), James, Carly (Benardo), Trevor, great grandchild Hudson, and her niece Gillian (Mick) Dilworth of Chertsey, England. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Lucy Dilworth of Toronto, and her brother Bert (Taff) Dilworth of Chertsey, England. Margrie was raised in Toronto, where she graduated from the Toronto General Hospital as a registered nurse. She had many pastimes in her earlier years, including cross-country skiing, tennis, piano, swimming and horseback riding. Margrie and Ramsay married and raised their family in Toronto and London. Cottaging, fishing, bookclub, golfing, birding, and traveling with Ramsay were some of her later interests. Margrie was an active leader in provincial/local healthcare for many years. She was President of the Women's Christian Association in London, an organization responsible for Parkwood Hospital and McCormick Home and was President of the Ontario Hospital Association. A private family service will be held. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 James Street at Richmond, London Ontario. The family wishes to thank the staff at Horizon Retirement Home and McCormick Home and the nursing team at Victoria Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gunton Chair in Cardiology through Western University.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -