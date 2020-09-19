You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Marguerite Frances HOWARD
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGUERITE FRANCES HOWARD (née Cosco) September 15, 1935 - September 6, 2020 With great sadness, our family announces our mother's passing, Marguerite Howard, Margie, Marg, Mum, late of New Westminster, formerly of Vancouver at Royal Columbian Hospital in her 84th year. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Stephen Howard in 1973, and is lovingly remembered by her children, Stephanie (Fred) and Craig. Margie was the eldest child born to Vera and Sam Cosco of Vancouver. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Yvonne and Diane, and she is missed by her sister, Carol; brother, Sammy (Martha); and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, neighbours, and friends. Mum loved sports, dancing, art, music, and animals especially her 'grand- puppies.' She had a passion for reading, cooking, and baking, nature, and the great outdoors, and could always be found tending to her garden. She was never short on opinions, especially when it came to her beloved Vancouver Canucks and Whitecaps. Our family wants to extend our deepest gratitude to the Fraser Health Authority's Home Support Services, the paramedics, and Royal Columbian Hospital staff who provided our mother with exceptional and compassionate care. A private family Celebration of Life will be held. Please visit www.victorymemorialpark.c om for online condolences. In memory of our mother, please consider a donation to the Stephen Howard Memorial Scholarship at University of British Columbia for a student in their first year of Master of Physical Therapy Program that Marguerite established in memory of her beloved husband. https:// memorial.support.ubc.ca/ marguerite-howard/. The loss is immeasurable. But so is the love left behind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved