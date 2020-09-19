MARGUERITE FRANCES HOWARD (née Cosco) September 15, 1935 - September 6, 2020 With great sadness, our family announces our mother's passing, Marguerite Howard, Margie, Marg, Mum, late of New Westminster, formerly of Vancouver at Royal Columbian Hospital in her 84th year. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Stephen Howard in 1973, and is lovingly remembered by her children, Stephanie (Fred) and Craig. Margie was the eldest child born to Vera and Sam Cosco of Vancouver. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Yvonne and Diane, and she is missed by her sister, Carol; brother, Sammy (Martha); and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, neighbours, and friends. Mum loved sports, dancing, art, music, and animals especially her 'grand- puppies.' She had a passion for reading, cooking, and baking, nature, and the great outdoors, and could always be found tending to her garden. She was never short on opinions, especially when it came to her beloved Vancouver Canucks and Whitecaps. Our family wants to extend our deepest gratitude to the Fraser Health Authority's Home Support Services, the paramedics, and Royal Columbian Hospital staff who provided our mother with exceptional and compassionate care. A private family Celebration of Life will be held. Please visit www.victorymemorialpark.c om for online condolences. In memory of our mother, please consider a donation to the Stephen Howard Memorial Scholarship at University of British Columbia for a student in their first year of Master of Physical Therapy Program that Marguerite established in memory of her beloved husband. https:// memorial.support.ubc.ca/
marguerite-howard/. The loss is immeasurable. But so is the love left behind.