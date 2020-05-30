You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mari Teresa DELAGRAM


1931 - 2020
MARI TERESA DELAGRAM 88, died May 21, 2020, at her residence in Toronto, due to sepsis. Mari was born on July 7, 1931 in Jarrow Upon Tyne, England, and then moved to Brighton as a young child, where walks along "the Front" fostered a life-long love of the ocean. A woman of intelligence, independence, and generosity, Mari was the first member of her family to go to university, studying philosophy at Bedford College, London. Mari met her Canadian husband of more than 50 years, Bill Delagran, on the quay at Dover while waiting for the ferry to France. They moved to Toronto, where they raised three children, and Mari became a teacher, but they kept their love for travelling. An avid reader, some of Mari's fondest memories were of days at the cottage on Lake Simcoe, reading books by the water all day and enjoying evenings with good friends. Mari is survived by children Louise, Leslie, and David and grandchildren Megan, Camden, and Coulter. She was preceded in death by her husband William Delagran and granddaughter Brianna Delagran. Due to pandemic restrictions, no memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Mari's name to Covenant House, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
