MARI WAISGLASS BA, BEd, Artist 1922 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mari Waisglass, beloved wife of the late Harry J. Waisglass, on December 22, 2019, at age 97. She will be fondly remembered by her children Elaine, Barry, Karen and David; their partners Michael Hirsh, Midori Medoruma, Frank Nakashima, Joanne Waisglass; grandchildren Jamie Waese, Aaron Waisglass, Reiko Waisglass, Jonathan Hirsh, Noah Waisglass and Ellie Waisglass; great-grandchildren Ben, Alex, Toshi; and many close friends. We extend our gratitude to the staff at Baycrest; her personal support workers for their loving care; and specifically Gillian whose companionship sustained Mari for many years. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 12:00 p.m. at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill, ON ML4 1A1. Donations in Mari's memory may be sent to the Harry J. and Mari Waisglass Endowment Fund at the Baycrest Foundation, 3560 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario Canada M6A 2E1.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
