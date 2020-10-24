MARIA JOSE PIMENTEL-COOK Born: January 10, 1959 Remedios, Sao Miguel Azores, Portugal Died: October 17, 2020 Toronto, Canada Our angel, Maria, has passed away after battling a vicious illness that took her far too young. Maria leaves Larry, her beloved husband of 35 years, son Tyler, the center of her world, and his fiancée, Megan, and her younger brother, Tony. She was predeceased by her parents, Jose and Maria Pimentel, and her brother, Joe. Her extended family and her many friends are too numerous to begin to count. Everybody loved Maria. She was kind and caring to the end. Maria had several careers after her school days. She attended Seneca College and Runnymede Collegiate. She still has many high school friends. Her work life extended to Estee Lauder, Holt Renfrew, Lancaster and others. Her time at Casa Loma was always one of her fondest. She was named Tourism Person of The Year by the Toronto Tourism Board, an honour justly deserved. Special thanks to the team at Sunnybrook Intensive Care, and Critical Care. No one could have provided more support and love than these folks. No service will be held at this time. The current state of travel and illness prevents this. We will let everyone know when and where we will hold a Celebration of Maria's life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, the Toronto Humane Society (her cats, Marshall and Slim Shady were her favourite company in the difficult times), or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523