You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Maria Jose PIMENTEL-COOK
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIA JOSE PIMENTEL-COOK Born: January 10, 1959 Remedios, Sao Miguel Azores, Portugal Died: October 17, 2020 Toronto, Canada Our angel, Maria, has passed away after battling a vicious illness that took her far too young. Maria leaves Larry, her beloved husband of 35 years, son Tyler, the center of her world, and his fiancée, Megan, and her younger brother, Tony. She was predeceased by her parents, Jose and Maria Pimentel, and her brother, Joe. Her extended family and her many friends are too numerous to begin to count. Everybody loved Maria. She was kind and caring to the end. Maria had several careers after her school days. She attended Seneca College and Runnymede Collegiate. She still has many high school friends. Her work life extended to Estee Lauder, Holt Renfrew, Lancaster and others. Her time at Casa Loma was always one of her fondest. She was named Tourism Person of The Year by the Toronto Tourism Board, an honour justly deserved. Special thanks to the team at Sunnybrook Intensive Care, and Critical Care. No one could have provided more support and love than these folks. No service will be held at this time. The current state of travel and illness prevents this. We will let everyone know when and where we will hold a Celebration of Maria's life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, the Toronto Humane Society (her cats, Marshall and Slim Shady were her favourite company in the difficult times), or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved