Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
MARIA (Majer) KELLER With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Maria Keller, on March 31, 2019. Born in Rakamaz, Hungary April 30, 1927, Maria married her love, Leslie Keller (predeceased in 2004) and bravely followed him to Canada in the late 1950's in search of a better life. Her family was everything to Maria and for this we are forever grateful. Loving mother to Mary (Mike) Jurko of Brampton and to Frank (Kerin) Keller of Aurora. Dedicated grandmother to Michelle Cerminara (Frank) of Vaughan, Brian Jurko (Amanda) of Brampton, Gavin Keller and Madeleine Keller, both of Aurora. Doting O'Mama to Arianna and Anthony Cerminara and to Katelyn and Emma Jurko. Visitation will be held at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street S, Brampton, Ontario on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 66A Main Street South in Brampton on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. A private family interment to follow when flowers will be in full bloom. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in Maria's name, would be most appreciated by the family. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019
