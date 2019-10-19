You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Mill
21 Old Mill Rd
Maria-Louise HINCENBERGS


1925 - 2019
Maria-Louise HINCENBERGS Obituary
MARIA-LOUISE HINCENBERGS 'Marlo' /(née Heimann) Born on January 9, 1925 in Herzogenrath, Germany. Died, after a brief skirmish with cancer, on October 2, 2019 in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Janis (John). Mother of Frances (Allan McMaster) and Andy (Sue). Oma and maker of pancakes, pink stuff and Halloween costumes to Jack, Luke and Walker Hincenbergs and Angus and Maria-Louise (Loulie) McMaster. She also leaves two nieces, Maria-Luise and Gabi, who she was very close to. Special thanks to the staff at North York Seniors' Health Centre Long Term Care Facility for having taken such good care of her for the past 9 years. A celebration of her life will be held at the Old Mill (21 Old Mill Rd.) on Sunday, October 27th beginning at 11:00 a.m. Auf Wiedersehen Marlo
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
