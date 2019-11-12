You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARIAN DRYDEN PATON (née Grierson) Born in Guelph, Ontario March 26, 1928, died November 9, 2019 in Ottawa. Predeceased by her husband of almost 65 years, David S. Paton and her youngest son, Gordon. Survived by her sons, David G. Paton of Ottawa (Susan Padmos) and John G. Paton of Sterling Forest, New York (Holly Holderman) and grandchildren Crysler Paton (Daniel Ludwin), Garnet Paton (Samantha Martin) and Norah Paton. Her great-grandson Gil Ludwin gave her much joy in her final months. She will be missed by her sister Jean Hillis (Don Hillis), her sister-in- law Marion Paton and her nieces and nephew; Dawn and Leslie Benson, Jennifer and Peter Hillis. Marian grew up in Guelph and lived most of her life in Toronto and Mississauga. She loved animals; her cats provided her with great comfort. She was a gifted rug hooker - her award winning rugs are truly works of art. Many happy days were spent at the cottage on Lake of Bays. In retirement Marian and Dave realized their dream of an old stone house and moved to Merrickville.. With the onset of Marian's dementia, they left their beloved Stonecroft Cottage, moving to Manotick Place and then Park Place in Ottawa. Many thanks to her caregivers and the staff at Park Place where she was treated with compassion and respect in her final months. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or your local Humane Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019
