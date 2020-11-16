MARIAN ELENOR HILL M.D. June 21, 1926 - Canora, Saskatchewan November 4, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta With gratitude for her amazing life, her family shares the news of the passing of Dr. Marian Hill at the age of 94. Marian was born on the family homestead in Canora, SK, and grew up there and in Regina. She attended university in Saskatoon. Following graduation as an R.N., she earned her M.D. with distinction in 1958 and was awarded the P.D. Stewart Scholarship in 1957 and the Lindsay Gold Medal in 1958. She subsequently completed a residency in neurology and practised, consulted, and taught from 1966 to 1986, mainly at the Toronto General Hospital and the University of Toronto, where she was an Associate Professor. Among her many accomplishments was ground-breaking work in research on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. She was greatly respected in the medical community, by her patients, her colleagues and her students. Following retirement, Marian moved to Calgary to be closer to her family. She loved to travel the world and made many trips. Safaris in Tanzania were her favourite and she was fortunate to have completed nine such trips over the years. Marian travelled with family and friends to many other destinations, including the United States, Greece, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, and others. She was a devoted Blue Jays fan and she loved elephants and enjoyed the opera. Above all, Marian treasured her family through all the generations, from her parents to her siblings to her nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. Marian is survived and remembered with love by her brother, Gordon Hill; nephews, Alec (Esme) Hill, Gord (Laura) Hill, Doug (Donna) Hill, and Scott (Chris) McKay; and niece, Eleanor (Peter) Creasey. She is also survived by several grand and great-nieces and nephews, Apollo and Ulysses Hill, Erin and David (Julie) Creasey, Aleida and James Broenink, Amanda and Amber Lockhart , Helen and Rose Creasey, Miette Kolodychuk, and Dorian Lockhart. She was predeceased by her parents, Lilly and John Ross Hill; sister, Kathleen McKay; brother, Dr. Jim Hill; nieces, Allison Broenink and Barbara Hill; sisters-in-law, Sandy Hill and Helen Hill; and brother-in-law, Neil McKay. In accordance with her wishes, no funeral will be held. In time, when circumstances allow, a private family graveside ceremony will be held at Queen's Park Cemetery in Calgary, where Marian's ashes will be interred with her parents and sister. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Marian's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com
The family is very grateful to the staff of Carewest Colonel Belcher for their respectful and compassionate care of Marian in her final months.