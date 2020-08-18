You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARIAN FIELDING It is with great sadness that we share Marian's unexpected and peaceful passing on August 15, 2020, in her 91st year. Best friend and beloved wife of 66 years to David W. Fielding. Marian will be greatly missed by her children, John (Patricia), Bill (Sharon), Jim (Tracy) and Peter (predeceased, and with whom she will be happily reunited). Marian was adored by her grandchildren, Katie, David, Andrea, Gillian (Jerome), Christopher, Stephanie, Marc, Julia, Robert, Kristy (Bob) and Jamie. She cherished and had a special bond and friendship with each of them. She also received so much joy from her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Charlotte and Harper. Marian was born in Mount Forest, Ontario as one of seven children to Harvey and Florence McEachern. She will be missed by her close, much-loved sisters, Jean Woods (her twin) and Doris Gascho and her brother, Murray. She also leaves behind her dearly loved sisters-in-law, Joan Fielding Foster and Joan Raspberry Fielding. She will join her brothers, Bob, Jim, and Donald, who predeceased her. She will be remembered warmly by her many nieces and nephews. Marian's life was full of love and adventure. She started her career as a primary teacher in Strabane, Ontario where she met her husband, Dave. Together, they created a beautiful journey, partnership and life-long love affair. They moved to Edmonton, Alberta after marrying (where Marian started the first Kindergarten in the province), then to Ottawa, finally settling in Toronto where she focused on raising her four boys. She was the nucleus of the family and the community. One always felt better after spending time with Marian as she shared her kind heart, warm words and wonderful sense of humour. She was a friend and confidante to many including her children, grandchildren, siblings, neighbours from various homes, friends from the Golf Club (where she enjoyed curling and golfing), friends from St. Timothy's Church, and more recently the Muir Park community. Her life was defined by elegance, style, and grace, and she enjoyed hosting beautiful dinner parties as much as planning big celebrations for those she loved. Mostly, she cherished spending time and enjoying life with Dave and her family. A private family service will be followed by a future celebration of Marian's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation (www.childrenswish.ca) or St. Timothy's Church in North York, ON (https://sttimothyto.archtoronto.org). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020
