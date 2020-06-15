|
MARIAN FOWLER (née Little) 1929-2020 Was born in 1929, daughter of Dorothy (née Maconachie) and Robert Daniel Little. Marian grew up in Richmond Hill, Ontario. She graduated in 1951 from Trinity College, University of Toronto, with an Honours B.A. in English Language and Literature and the Governor-General's Gold Medal for highest standing in English. In 1953, she married (and later divorced) Dr. Rodney Singleton Fowler (deceased 2000), a pediatric cardiologist at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. Marian returned to the University of Toronto to earn an M.A. in English Literature in 1965 and a Ph.D. in 1970 with a dissertation on Jane Austen. For the next twelve years she taught at Toronto's York University and from 1982 on was a full-time writer, author of seven acclaimed works of biography and social history, including The Embroidered Tent and Below the Peacock Fan. She won the Canadian Biography Award and In a Gilded Cage was short-listed for the Governor- General's Award in 1993. She often spent winters in London, U.K., doing research for her next book and summers at 'Kilmara,' her beloved country house north of Toronto. Nature was always her mainstay, particularly bird-watching. She had a life-long passion for fashion, dressing with flair and originality and collecting vintage clothes and costume jewelry. She will be remembered for her joie de vivre and her wonderful laugh. Her beloved son Tim predeceased her in 2018. Donations may be made in her name to the Royal Ontario Museum Foundation or to Trinity College at the University of Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020