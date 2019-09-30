|
MARIAN KELLY Marian grew up in Huntingdon, Quebec in a strict but loving home. After graduating high school, her father arranged for her first and only "official" job as an office clerk for the Birks Corners Company in Montreal, where, as a self-taught two-fingered typist, she processed orders for goods and materials that were supplied to dry goods stores across the province during World War II. Soon after, she married her sweetheart Ed, and they moved to Cornwall, Ontario. While raising a family of four, Marian also followed her passions by establishing her own antique business and later, a successful skating shop. She was well known and highly respected in the skating community. Far from being tall, she had an iron will and strong determination that quietly imparted a presence far beyond her stature. Marian possessed old-time values and believed that if you didn't have anything nice to say about someone, then you should say nothing at all - her silences could speak volumes. Resourceful and frugal, there was nothing chipped or broken that Marian could not fix without the help of a little crazy glue! Old pieces of furniture were always regarded as objects that could be repurposed for other uses. Her support and devotion to Ed were unwavering and the two were inseparable. They shared many adventures. She was an able sea woman/first mate and the two of them circumnavigated all five Great Lakes as well as completing an epic trip down the Mississippi, across the Gulf of Mexico, up the eastern seaboard and ultimately back to Bayfield, Ontario - their home in later life. She made amazing pies and had a special affinity for Scotch! Marian loved her book club, enjoyed the friendly competition at the Bayfield Croquet Club, and was an active member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Bayfield. She would always compliment you on your choice of outfit. Beloved wife of the late James Edward "Ed" Kelly (2018) for 70 years. Cherished Mom of Doug Kelly (the late Marilyn), the late Stephen Kelly (Karen), James Kelly (Nancy), and Martha Disney (Scott). Adored Grandma of Jessica, Allison, Nathan, Michael, Emily, Christopher, Clayton, Rachel and Jaclyn, and great-Grandma of Boden, Mila and Campbell. Marian was a proud Mom, Grandma and great-Grandma and was always keen to hear everyone's stories and exploits. She cherished all the time she spent with each one of us. She was terrific and we will all miss her! The family would like to thank Amica and their wonderful assisted living team. A big thank you to Dr. Tancio, Dr. Andrew and the palliative care team, for the care and support they provided these last few weeks - all of the special people at Amica have made this difficult time much easier. A memorial service will be conducted at Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road North, London on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Those wishing to make a donation in Marian's memory are asked to consider the London Regional Cancer Program - Cancer Research Laboratory Program or Knox Presbyterian Church in Bayfield. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019