MARIAN MARGARET QUIGLEY Born in Toronto - May 17, 1936 Died in St. Marys - April 2, 2020 Wife to Robert (deceased); sister to Ted (partner Linda); devoted mother to Steven (deceased), James (partner Julio), Peter (wife Angie); loving grandmother to Heather (husband James), Brian (partner Ember), Jennifer (husband Leigh), Jasmine (deceased), Tara (partner Robert), MacKenzie (partner Alex), Michael, Michelle; great grandmother to Harry.Born in North York, Marian became a teacher and then moved to London, Ontario when she got married. In London, she developed lifelong friendships. She travelled all over the world with her husband Bob and enjoyed many special places including Barbados where she spend many winter weeks every year. She was an expert bridge player. Marian was a loving woman who was completely devoted to her family. A stay at home mom, she raised her children with love, humour, respect and great homecooked meals. She was a proud member of the Fri-Y-ettes and the London Garden Club. She loved reading, doing Crosswords, gardening and spending months at the family cottage.Marian requested NOT to have a funeral. At a future date, her immediate family will have a quiet reception for her. If you so desire, donations can be given to the University of Toronto (search - Jasmine Quigley Memorial award); ; Cystic Fibrosis Canada; Heart and Stoke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020