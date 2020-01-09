You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Marianne G. MACDONALD

MARIANNE G. MacDONALD B.A., B. Lit, PHD 1934 - 2019 Passed away in London, England December 18, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Kenora, Ont., raised in Montreal, she attended McGill University before gaining a scholarship to Oxford University. Dr. Macdonald was a noted specialist on the life and works of the Poet Ezra Pound. She was the author of several books for children and the Dido Hoare mystery series. Predeceased by Erik Korn; she is survived by their sons, David (Wendy) and Andrew (Lea) Korn of London, England; as well as her sister, Sandra Macdonald of Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
