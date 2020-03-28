You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne MIGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne MIGHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne MIGHTON Obituary
MARIANNE MIGHTON Known also as Zuma, Anne, Mom, has moved on to the next stage in her journey, dying peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. She wanted to be surrounded by family, and she was. With her was husband Ron, and children Lynn (Duncan), Lisa and Mark (Samantha). She adored her grandchildren Kira, Maia, Conan and Pippa. Marianne was widely loved by a plethora of friends and extended family. Her final room was a sacred space filled with calm, peace and love. The family would like to thank the care team at the Oakville Hospital, particularly the compassionate Dr. Chin. A memorial will be held later, in the meantime donations can be made in her honour to Doctors Without Borders.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -