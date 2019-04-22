You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish
670 Sheppard Ave. E.
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie CALDERONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie CALDERONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie CALDERONE Obituary
MARIE CALDERONE (née Azzarello) Passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gus (1999). Loving mother of Joseph (Marilyn), Anne Marie (Peter) Tate, Bart (Eileen), Joan (Paul) Bar, and Paul (Barbara). Cherished Nana of Gillian (Kevin) Pearce, Margaret (Jesse) Seward, James (Lisa Marie), Jessica, Teresa, Greg (Wendy), Catherine (Vince) Carbone, Carolyn (Chris), Peter, Mark (Emily), Paul, Andrew (Cass), Jacqueline (James), Nicole, and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of Ellie, Thomas, Jacob, and Matthew. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers Mila, Susan, Betty, Martina, and Julianna for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the Mount Sinai - Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care team, especially Dr. Russell Goldman, Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis and Ezekiel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now